Governor Ducey Appoints James P. Beene To The Supreme Court Of Arizona

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey announced the appointment of Judge James P. Beene to the Arizona Supreme Court. Judge Beene is Governor Ducey’s fourth appointment to the Court.

Judge Beene, who has amassed extensive experience in both state and federal courts, has served on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One since 2016. Previously, he was a Judge on the Maricopa County Superior Court for 7 years, where he presided over criminal, family, and juvenile cases.

Before joining the bench, Judge Beene served as the Appeals and Extraditions Bureau Chief at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. He also worked in the appellate section of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, served as Chief Counsel of Arizona’s Residential Utility Consumer’s Office, and worked as a legislative analyst for the Government Reform Committee of the Arizona State Senate.

Judge Beene’s dedication to the legal community is demonstrated through his service on the Arizona Juvenile Justice Commission, as well as the Arizona State Bar’s Criminal Jury Instruction Committee and Committee on Criminal Practice and Procedure. He has volunteered countless hours with local non-profit organizations seeking to increase the number of foster families in Arizona. Judge Beene has received the Champions for Children Award from the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, the Law Angel Award from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, and the Angel in Adoption Award from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute.

“Judge Beene has spent his career as a dedicated advocate for the people of Arizona, including its most vulnerable populations,” said Governor Ducey. “He has a strong record as a public servant in all three branches of government, most recently as a trial court judge and as an appellate court judge. These experiences make him exceptionally qualified for this position. I am pleased to appoint Judge Beene to the Supreme Court of Arizona.”

Judge Beene graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He received his law degree from the University of Arizona College of Law in 1991. While in law school, he was selected as a Valdemar A. Cordova Law Scholar, a scholarship awarded to deserving Hispanic law students.

This appointment was made to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice John Pelander.