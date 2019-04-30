Governor Ducey Names University Of Arizona Student To Arizona Board Of Regents

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey named University of Arizona (UA) student Anthony Rusk as a student regent to the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR).

"​Anthony is a talented and dedicated student leader,” said Governor Ducey. “Through his involvement in various student government roles at the University of Arizona, Anthony has demonstrated impressive knowledge of university policy issues and a commitment to supporting his fellow students. I look forward to seeing him represent the university students of Arizona as the newest member of ABOR.​"​

Originally from Bullhead City, Anthony received the prestigious Flinn Scholars scholarship, a merit-based, 4-year full ride scholarship awarded annually to only twenty of the highest-achieving high school seniors in Arizona. Currently, as a sophomore, Anthony is pursuing dual degrees in neuroscience and cognitive science with a minor in biochemistry as well as a degree in Politics, Philosophy, Economics and Law (PPEL). He currently serves as the Policy Director for the Associated Students of the University of Arizona (ASUA). Through his position in ASUA, Anthony serves on a variety of committees including the University Wide General Education Committee, the UA Strategic Planning Committee and the Faculty Senate Committee.

"Congratulations to Anthony Rusk for his selection as the next Student Regent on the Arizona Board of Regents," said UA President Bobby Robbins. "I have enjoyed working with Anthony through his participation in the University of Arizona’s strategic planning process and have been impressed with his knowledge of university policy and his focus on supporting his fellow students."

Anthony will replace Student Regent Aundrea DeGravina on July 1, 2019. Governor Ducey appointed Aundrea, a student from Arizona State University, in 2017. During her time on ABOR, she served on the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee, the Academic Affairs and Educational Attainment Committee and the Regents Executive Committee.

“I want to thank Aundrea for her advocacy on behalf of the Arizona’s university students,” said Governor Ducey. “She has made an impactful contribution to the work of the board over the last two years, especially in discussions regarding the strategic future of Arizona’s public university system.”