Man Sentenced to Prison for Casino Robbery in Payson

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Last week, Armando Pablo Ochoa, 32, of Payson, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich to ten years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ochoa had previously pleaded guilty to use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Ochoa admitted to using a weapon, along with co-defendant, Ryan Pearson, to rob $652,000 in cash from the Mazatal Casino on the Tonto Apache Indian Reservation. Ochoa and Pearson entered the casino armed with handguns and demanded that employees open a vault. When they did not receive immediate compliance, Ochoa and Pearson each fired a round from their weapons. Both Ochoa and Pearson were employees of the casino at the time. Pearson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and is scheduled for sentencing on April 15, 2019.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Anthony W. Church, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.