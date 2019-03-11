Shiprock Man Sentenced to Eight Years’ Prison for DUI Causing Child’s Death

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On March 4, 2019, Travis Lester Begay, 30, of Shiprock, New Mexico, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to eight years’ imprisonment. Begay had previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

After drinking all day on June 3, 2018, Begay began driving his car with four young children in the back seat. Begay’s blood alcohol content at the time was 0.28, which is three-and-a-half times the legal limit. Because he was so intoxicated, Begay lost control of the car and caused a rollover crash. A ten-year - old child was ejected from the back seat and died as a result of the collision. Both Begay and the victim are members of the Navajo Nation, and the offense occurred on Navajo Route 63, north of Red Valley, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation.

The investigation was conducted by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney William G. Voit, District of Arizona, Phoenix.