Governor Ducey And First Lady Bring Awareness To Adverse Childhood Experiences

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey and First Lady Angela Ducey joined national, regional and local leaders today at the 5th Annual Arizona ACEs Summit, an event focused on promoting trauma-informed care to best treat those who have experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

Attendees sought proactive ways to mitigate the lifelong effects of traumatic childhood experiences caused by abuse, neglect or household dysfunction through trauma-informed care. With increased knowledge of how to recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma and its widespread impact, Arizona communities will be able to better implement policies, procedures and practices to prevent re-traumatization.

Attendees also worked on how they can build on current successes to continue improving Arizona’s response to ACEs and trauma.

“We must do everything we can to protect Arizona’s most vulnerable,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m proud of the shared efforts taking place across our state to develop and implement forward-thinking trauma-informed care. Together, we have the ability to prevent and reduce the impact of childhood trauma and secure a brighter and more resilient future for our children, families and communities.”

Over 400 stakeholders participated in workshops led by national and state experts who have been instrumental in shaping Arizona’s current trauma-informed care practices.

“Advancing progress in the area of trauma-informed care can play a big role in helping to prevent and mitigate the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences,” said Mrs. Ducey. “I want to express my appreciation for all of the community groups, nonprofits and faith-based organizations that have partnered with us to support vulnerable children and strengthen Arizona families.”

Arizona is committed to reducing the number of citizens who experience ACEs by providing the support necessary to create happier and healthier communities statewide. State agencies, including Arizona’s Department of Health Services and the Arizona Department of Child Safety, have partnered to reduce and mitigate the impact of ACEs through trauma-informed care.

“We know that traumatic experiences at a young age can have a dramatic impact on health outcomes as an adult,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “Becoming a trauma-informed state allows Arizona to improve the quality and longevity of the lives of our littlest and most vulnerable residents.”