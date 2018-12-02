Rain Event may be on Arizona's Horizon

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - A strong and wet Pacific upper low is expected to move into the area later this week, beginning on Wednesday afternoon with scattered to numerous showers spreading east and into Arizona by Thursday.

Widespread showers are expected, especially over south-central Arizona, and moderate to heavy rain is possible. Some of the most significant rains will likely occur Thursday afternoon and overnight Thursday night. Possible impacts include urban flooding as well as flooding of area washes, streams and roads.