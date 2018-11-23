Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Willcox Border Patrol Station arrested one Honduran national, three Mexican nationals, and two U.S. citizens in two separate smuggling attempts this week.

Two illegal aliens from Mexico, ages

17 and 41, are discovered in the trunk of

a car by U.S. Border Patrol agents Nov. 15.

Sunday morning, agents working at the State Route 80 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a 31-year-old Mesa man after finding two illegal aliens in the trunk of his Ford Fusion. Agents discovered a 36-year-old woman from Honduras, and an 18-year-old man from Mexico during a secondary immigration inspection of the vehicle.

The second attempt occurred at the Immigration Checkpoint on State Route 90 Thursday evening. Agents arrested a 25 year-old Phoenix man driving a Hyundai Sonata, after discovering a two illegal aliens from Mexico, ages 17 and 41, in the trunk.

Drivers in both events are facing alien smuggling charges and will remain in custody pending a disposition in their cases. The illegal aliens found will be processed for immigration violations.

Agents continue to warn that extreme temperatures can kill humans riding in the trunk of a car. Other dangers include carbon monoxide poisoning and the risk of serious injury or death from a vehicle collision.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.