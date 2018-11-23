Arizona News

Washington, DC - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has awarded a contract to construct up to 32 miles of Primary Pedestrian Replacement Wall in Arizona, within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma and Tucson sectors.

The project was funded with CBP’s Fiscal Year 2018 appropriations. The contract for this project was awarded on November 13, 2018 to Barnard Construction Company, Inc. for the base contract of $172 million for approximately 14 miles in Yuma Sector. Total contract value, including options, is approximately $324 million. Construction is scheduled to begin in April 2019.

The Arizona projects include the construction and installation of upgraded tactical infrastructure including approximately five miles in Lukeville, Arizona, and approximately 27 miles in Yuma, Arizona. This project is within the Yuma and Tucson Border Patrol sectors’ areas of responsibility.

The primary pedestrian replacement wall in Arizona will improve each sector’s ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug and human smuggling activities of transnational criminal organizations.

CBP continues to implement President Trump’s Executive Order 13767 – also known as Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements – and continues to take steps to expeditiously plan, design, and construct a physical wall using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve operational control of the southern border.