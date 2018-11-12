Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Tuesday, Paitric Small, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow to 32 months’ imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for aggravated assault on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation. On March 19, 2018, Small assaulted the victim with a machete; they are both members of the Navajo Nation. Small had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety. The prosecution was handled by Dimitra Sampson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.