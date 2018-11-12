Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Last week, Francisco Joseph Doungeva, 44, of Camp Verde, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Douglas L. Rayes to 27 months in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release. On August 6, 2018, Doungeva had previously pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.

On January 6, 2018, Doungeva, an enrolled member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, burglarized Cloverleaf Ranch, a property owned and operated by the Yavapai-Apache Nation Department of Agriculture. Doungeva, who stole farming equipment and a vehicle, is a former employee of the ranch.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Christina Covault, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.