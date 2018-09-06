AFP-Arizona Announces Support for Governor Doug Ducey’s Re-Election

Phoenix, Arizona - Today, Americans for Prosperity-Arizona announces its support for Governor Doug Ducey’s re-election bid. During his tenure in Phoenix, Governor Ducey has worked hard to improve Arizonans’ lives. Through his strong support of criminal justice reforms and removal of barriers to opportunity that have caused the Grand Canyon State’s economy to flourish, AFP-AZ has identified Governor Ducey as a policy champion.

AFP-Arizona State Director Andrew Clark released the following statement: “Our grassroots activists are proud to support Governor Doug Ducey’s re-election campaign. During his time in Phoenix, Gov. Ducey has been a strong advocate for reforming the criminal justice system and eliminating barriers to opportunity, causing the economy to soar. We look forward to working hard to re-elect policy champion Governor Doug Ducey and urge Arizonans to vote for him in November, so that our beloved state can continue to provide opportunities for all of its citizens.”