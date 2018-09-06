Distributor of Child Pornography Sentenced to 17 Years’ Imprisonment

Phoenix, Arizona - Joseph Alexander Dashee, 26, of Tempe, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell to 17 years’ imprisonment to be followed by lifetime supervised release for distribution of child pornography and abusive sexual contact. Dashee previously pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography and abusive sexual contact. Dashee will also be required to register as a sex offender.

In the summer of 2015, FBI agents discovered Dashee was downloading and distributing child pornography through bit torrent file sharing. A search of Dashee’s residence resulted in the seizure of 90 images and seven videos containing child pornography. During questioning, Dashee also admitted sexually abusing two minor victims under the age of 12.

This investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Salt River Police Department. The prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gayle L. Helart and Brandon M. Brown.