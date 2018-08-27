Grand Jury Indicts Gilbert Man in Multi-Million Dollar Loan Fraud

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted Jon Richard Rattray, from Gilbert, on felony counts of Fraud Schemes & Artifices, Money Laundering, Controlling an Illegal Enterprise, Computer Tampering, Aggravated Identity Theft, and Forgery.

The State alleges that Rattray, through his company Hawkeye Real Estate Services, LLC, filed a series of forged lien release documents at the Office of the Maricopa County Recorder with the intent of freeing up equity in homes he owned so that he could take out new loans on those same properties or sell them to purchasers as unencumbered property. The alleged loss to victims is estimated at over $6 million.

This case was referred for investigation by the Office of the Maricopa County Recorder and investigated by agents of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

All defendants are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Assistant Attorney General Adam J. Schwartz is prosecuting this case.