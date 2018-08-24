AXISCADES Selects Tucson, Arizona For New Engineering Center

Tucson, Arizona - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Mritunjay Singh, CEO and Executive Director of AXISCADES, one of India’s leading technology solutions providers, today announced the company’s expansion into Tucson, Arizona, where it will create hundreds of jobs primarily in mechanical and electrical engineering.

The company headquartered in Bangalore, India is a global provider of innovative engineering solutions for the mining, construction, aerospace, defense, automotive, energy and healthcare industries, key targeted sectors for economic development in Southern Arizona. AXISCADES plans to create a projected 320 jobs over the next five years, primarily in mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as finance, research & development, HR, sales and project management.

The new Tucson operation will expand the company’s ability to provide engineering services to U.S.-based manufacturers, particularly, mining clients in Southern Arizona.

“This is a big win for Tucson and the entire region,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Two years ago, we welcomed Caterpillar’s surface mining and technology division to Southern Arizona. Since then, Caterpillar's significant investment has created a ripple effect throughout the community and the state. This is evidenced by the expansion of one of their key suppliers, AXISCADES. The AXISCADES expansion will bring new opportunity and jobs for our citizens."

We chose Tucson to be closer to Caterpillar, one of our key customers, as well as other clients in the mining industry,” said Mritunjay Singh, CEO and Executive Director of AXISCADES. “The entire region is strong not only in mining but also other key AXISCADES strategic growth areas such as aerospace, defense and healthcare.”

The company has leased office space at 177 North Church Avenue in downtown Tucson. AXISCADES joins name brands such as Caterpillar, Hexagon Mining, Ernst & Young, Tucson Electric Power and Madden Media and others that have expanded operations in Tucson’s core.

"This is another important benefit of Caterpillar's coming to Tucson: one of its major vendors is moving here, too,” said Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild. “Both Caterpillar and AXISCADES add depth and breadth--and well-paying jobs--to Tucson's mining technology industry sector. We look forward to making the folks at AXISCADES welcome in Tucson."

“The hits just keep on coming. With AXISCADES joining Caterpillar and Hexagon downtown, along with other firms like Modular Mining Systems in town, plus the UA’s exceptional mining engineering college, we may have to change Tucson’s nickname from the Old Pueblo to the Mining Technology Capital of the World,” said Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson. “I’m thrilled to welcome AXISCADES to town and wish them great success.”

The company plans to work closely with University of Arizona and ASU in recruiting and training graduates.

"The expansion of AXISCADES creates new opportunities for engineers in Southern Arizona, high-paying positions which are key to growing Arizona's economy," said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "We welcome AXISCADES to Tucson and thank them for choosing Arizona. We also thank the City of Tucson, Pima County and Sun Corridor Inc. who have all been excellent partners in making this expansion possible."

“This expansion of a globally recognized India-based engineering company is a great example of the power of foreign direct investment strategies at work in Southern Arizona,” said Joe Snell, President & CEO, Sun Corridor Inc. “AXISCADES not only strengthens our competitiveness as a major mining center, but also as an emerging technology center.”

Key project partners include Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson, Tucson Electric Power and Sun Corridor Inc.