Kayenta Woman Sentenced to 84 Months in Federal Prison for Shooting Death

Phoenix, Arizona - Monday, Georgina Warren, 34, of Dennehotso, Arizona, and a member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 84 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Warren had previously pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The case involved Warren firing a .22 caliber rifle at her brother, who was about 40 yards away.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Navajo Nation Department of Law Enforcement. The prosecution was handled by Sharon K. Sexton, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona.