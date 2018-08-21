Fort Defiance Man Sentenced to 41 Months for Stabbing

Phoenix, Arizona - Yesterday, Irwin Carl Foster, 38, of Ft. Defiance, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 41 months’ imprisonment. Foster had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

In August 2017, Foster intentionally stabbed the victim, a member of the Navajo Nation, with a knife resulting in a laceration to his chest and a punctured lung. Foster is also a member of the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation Criminal Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. The prosecution was handled by Kiyoko Patterson, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.