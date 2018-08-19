Governor Ducey Declares State Of Emergency For Town Of Mammoth

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Monday declared a State of Emergency for the Town of Mammoth in Pinal County after unusual amounts of heavy rain from monsoons compromised the town’s potable water system. The storms resulted in significant roadway damage and the loss of accessible water throughout the area, including for personal use, and has prevented emergency response capabilities for fire suppression. Currently, Mammoth has established cooling centers and is distributing water to residents.

“This declaration will ensure that the necessary resources are available to protect the lives, pets and property of Arizonans,” said Governor Ducey. “We will continue to monitor the situation and are grateful to all of the first responders working tirelessly to help keep these Arizonans safe.”

Today’s emergency declaration directs $200,000 in emergency funds to aid in immediate emergency protective measures and permanent repairs to protect residents.

DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY

2018 MAMMOTH MONSOON AND WATER SYSTEM EMERGENCY

WHEREAS, starting on July 26, 2018 through July 29, 2018, a series of monsoonal storms produced unusual amounts of heavy rainfall, in excess of three inches, concentrated in the Town of Mammoth located in Pinal County; and

WHEREAS, saturation of the ground caused instability in the soil, which compromised the Town of Mammoth’s potable water system. The soil instability created fractures within the water system lines requiring frequent and repeated shut-down of the Town’s water system for more than 1,200 residents. Consequently, the Town has established cooling centers and engaged in water distribution activities; and

WHEREAS, the loss of accessible potable water throughout much of the Town during the frequent shut-downs of the water system, caused by cascading line failures throughout the system, endangers residents and prevents emergency response capabilities for fire suppression; and

WHEREAS, floodwaters covered the roadways with sand and gravel debris, damaged asphalt and caused significant erosion; and

WHEREAS, local, county, and state agencies have evaluated the current and continuing impacts to the water and transportation systems and have determined that immediate emergency protective measures and permanent repairs are required to protect the Town and its residents; and

WHEREAS, the Town of Mammoth issued a declaration of emergency on July 31, 2018, and amended the declaration on August 6, 2018; and

WHEREAS, Pinal County issued a declaration of emergency on August 7, 2018; and

WHEREAS, the Governor is authorized to declare an emergency pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-303(D); and

WHEREAS, the Legislature has authorized the expenditure of funds in an event of an emergency pursuant to A.R.S. § 35-192;

NOW, THEREFORE I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the State, do hereby determine that the 2018 Mammoth Monsoon and Water System Emergency justifies a declaration of a State of Emergency, pursuant to A.R.S. § 26-303(D), and I do hereby:

a. Declare that a State of Emergency exists in the Town of Mammoth, located in Pinal County, for storm related impacts beginning July 26 and ending July 29, 2018; and

b. Direct that the sum of $200,000 from the general fund be made available to the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to be expended in accordance with A.R.S. § 35-192, A.A.C. R8-2-301 to 321, and Executive Order 79-4; and

c. Direct that the State of Arizona Emergency Response and Recovery Plan be used to direct and control state and other assets and authorize the Director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management to coordinate state assets.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

G O V E R N O R

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this Thirteenth day of August in the Year Two Thousand Eighteen and of the independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Third.

ATTEST:

Secretary of State