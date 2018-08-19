Arizona Shares Success Of Naloxone Used By Law Enforcement

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Monday joined Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Frank Milstead to share how naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, has helped law enforcement in Arizona.

Law enforcement is uniquely positioned to positively impact this epidemic by being able to quickly administer naloxone to patients suspected of overdose. In 2015, Governor Ducey signed a bill expanding access to naloxone to peace officers and other first responders and with the Arizona Opioid Epidemic Act expanded that access even further to include employees of law enforcement agencies who at the time were not authorized to administer it.

This new training has provided law enforcement agencies across the state the resources, knowledge and skills to properly carry, handle and administer naloxone in overdose situations. Approximately 1,000 law enforcement officers have been educated through training events held throughout the state. In August, a DPS detective, who is also a member of the Arizona Border Strike Force, used naloxone and saved the life of someone overdosing - this was the first time DPS had used the life-saving tool since their employees had been trained.

As of June 2018: