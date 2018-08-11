Peoria Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Minor

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a judge sentenced Reynaldo Granado to 14 years in prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after using a messaging application to obtain images and video of child pornography.

In February of 2017, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) identified an individual using the username “SluttyIvy” to obtain child pornography on a messaging application. The account was linked to Reynaldo Granado of Peoria, Arizona. In April of 2017, a search warrant was served at Granado’s residence and a tablet was found in Granado’s room that contained child pornography. Granado told HSI agents that he used the name “SluttyIvy” and role-played as a female having sexual contact with children in order to obtain images of child pornography from other users of the messaging application.

On June 14, 2018, Granado entered a plea agreement to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On August 8, 2018, Granado was sentenced to 14 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. After he is released, he will be placed on lifetime probation.