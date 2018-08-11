Volkswagen Settlement Restitution Claims Forms Now Available for 11,000 Arizona Consumers

Phoenix, Arizona - Thousands of Arizona consumers will soon be receiving restitution claims forms for settlement money obtained by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office from resolving its lawsuit against Volkswagen (VW) over its so-called “Clean Diesel” cars.

In May 2018, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement with VW to resolve consumer fraud claims involving VW’s well-publicized diesel engine scandal. Under the deal, VW agreed to pay Arizona consumers more than $10 million, up to $1,000 for every qualifying vehicle sold and leased in the state between 2008 and 2015.



A third-party claims administrator identified more than 11,000 eligible Arizona consumers. Claims forms were mailed and emailed to those individuals over the last several days. To be eligible for restitution, consumers must return their completed forms to the claims administrator within 90 days. Restitution checks are expected to be distributed in November. Consumers will have 180 days to cash their checks.



In addition to consumer restitution, the settlement negotiated by the Attorney General’s Office provided for an additional $20 million to be directed to Arizona’s general fund for education purposes.



Eligible Arizonans who return claims forms will receive payments from this settlement regardless of whether they have received money from other VW-related settlements.



Consumers can contact the Claims Administrator toll-free at 1-866-507-8035, Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Arizona time.



Listing of covered vehicles:



2.0-Liter Diesel Models, With Model Years

2009 VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen

2010 VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, Audi A3

2011 VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, Audi A3

2012 VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, Audi A3, VW Passat

2013 VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, Audi A3, VW Passat, VW Beetle, VW Beetle Convertible

2014 VW Golf, VW Jetta, VW Jetta Sportwagen, VW Passat, VW Beetle, VW Beetle Convertible

2015 VW Golf, VW Golf Sportwagen, VW Jetta, Audi A3, VW Passat, VW Beetle, VW Beetle Convertible



3.0-Liter Diesel Models, With Model Years

2009 VW Touareg, Audi Q7

2010 VW Touareg, Audi Q7

2011 VW Touareg, Audi Q7

2012 VW Touareg, Audi Q7

2013 VW Touareg, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne Diesel

2014 VW Touareg, Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne Diesel, Audi A6 Quattro, Audi A7 Quattro, Audi A8L, Audi Q5