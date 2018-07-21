Border Patrol Agents Arrest Two Registered Sex Offenders

Sonoita, Arizona - Two men with violent criminal histories have been arrested after illegally entering into the United States.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sonoita Station apprehended 57-year-old Reinaldo Ciro Duran from El Salvador after he illegally crossed the border west of Sonoita Friday night. A records check on Duran revealed several convictions in California to include animal cruelty, assault and molestation of a minor in 2016. Duran has previously served more than 500 days in prison for his crimes.

On Tuesday evening, agents from the Brian A. Terry Station encountered 33-year-old Arnoldo Rene Agustin from Guatemala after he illegally entered the United States. A records check revealed a 2012 Berkeley County, South Carolina conviction for sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted lewd act on a child, for which he served six years in prison.

Both men are in federal custody and are being presented for criminal felony immigration charges.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo record checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.