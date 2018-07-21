Yuma Border Patrol Agents Foil Meth Smuggling Attempt Worth $144K

Wellton, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested two United States citizens as they attempted to smuggle $144,012 worth of methamphetamine.

At approximately 5 p.m., agents sent a 2012 white Chrysler 200 to the secondary inspection area of the checkpoint for additional questioning. While in secondary, a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents discovered 25 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the left- and right-side rocker panels of the vehicle. The combined weight of the narcotics was more than 48 pounds. The male driver and male passenger, a 38-year-old and 23-year-old residing in Chandler and Mesa, were arrested.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of criminal activity charges without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents effectively combat smuggling organizations attempting to illegally transport people and contraband through southwestern Arizona and California. Citizens can help the Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection by calling 1-866-999-8727 toll-free to report suspicious activity. Callers can remain anonymous.