MADD Southern Arizona’s Honoring Heroes Recognition Banquet

Tucson, Arizona - Mothers Against Drunk Driving Arizona is proud to host its annual Southern Arizona’s Honoring Heroes Recognition Banquet, honoring Arizona’s top law enforcement officers, first responders, and prosecutors who passionately support our mission to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking.

Thursday, August 9th, beginning at 5:30 pm (*MADD Arizona’s State Office (Phoenix, Arizona) will host a corresponding banquet on Wednesday, October 10th.)

Casino Del Sol, Tucson, Arizona

By joining us on this special evening you will be supporting MADD’s specific initiatives that allow these heroes, whether working on the road, in the courtroom, or in the classroom, to bring us one step closer to a future of No More Victims ®.

The Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® includes supporting and honoring law enforcement heroes for their dedication and commitment to removing drunk and drugged drivers from our roadways. More than 32K+ people have joined Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) in supporting those who protect our roadways and keep us safe.

SPECIAL THANKS: We would like to announce, and give a special “Thank you” to, our event sponsors: Van Amburg Law Firm PLLC as our Gold Sponsor, Casino Del Sol and Geico of Tucson as our Silver Sponsors, Tucson Electric Power as our Bronze Sponsor, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety as our year-round supporter. This event would not be possible without the incredible support of our generous sponsors. Thank you for joining us as we honor this year’s MADD Heroes.

ADDITIONAL INFO: We invite you to show your support for these MADD Heroes by joining us at this year’s banquet. Tickets are available for purchase for $75 and tables are available for purchase for $700 (10 seats per table).

To learn more, please visit www.madd.org/SoAzHonoringHeroes.

For those personally impacted by drunk driving, drugged driving and underage drinking consequences, MADD Victim Services are available at no charge, serving one person every fifteen minutes through local victim advocates and MADD’s 24-Hour Victim Help Line, 1- 877-MADD-HELP.