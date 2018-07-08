Check now for 2018 fall hunt draw results

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has posted results of the 2018 fall hunt draw.

To check draw results for the deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bear, fall bison and pheasant seasons, applicants should sign in to their AZGFD portal account. Results are also available by calling the department’s automated telephone system at (602) 942-3000 and pressing “2.”

All hunt permit-tags are scheduled to be mailed by July 31; all refund warrants by July 20.

For those who were unsuccessful in the draw process, a list of about 2,400 leftover hunt permit-tags will be posted at http://www.azgfd.gov/draw. AZGFD will accept applications for leftover hunt permit-tags — by mail only — beginning July 23. Leftover hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a “first come, first served” basis at all department offices beginning July 30.

In the meantime, the department encourages customers to sign up for a free portal account. Just click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page, then select the “Register” option, filling in the requested information. A portal account is mobile-friendly, so customers can view their information on their smartphones. The portal also serves as a convenient way to gain access to the online license purchase and hunt draw application systems.

As is typical with each draw, AZGFD is in the process of reissuing a limited number of hunt permit-tags (and processing payments for those tags) in cases where credit cards have been declined.

For more information, call (602) 942-3000.