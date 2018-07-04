Governor Ducey Wishes Arizonans A Happy And Safe Independence Day

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Ducey Wishes Arizonans A Happy And Safe Independence Day:

“Today is a reminder of how blessed we are to live in the greatest nation in the history of mankind. A nation guided by the principles of freedom, justice and equality. A nation where we value the God-given, unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. A nation built by those willing to sacrifice all in defense of freedom. A nation protected by the men and women of our Armed Forces, who courageously defend us and our values every day. A nation that is stronger because of our brave cops, firefighters and first responders who put their lives on the line. A nation where we as citizens control our government, not the other way around. A nation where more than two centuries after declaring our independence, we honor our founders, our constitution and our history.

“I wish every Arizonan a safe and happy Fourth of July. As we celebrate, we can all proudly proclaim - God Bless America.”