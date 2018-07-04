Governor Ducey Requests Federal Partnership In Support Of Arizona’s Local Firefighters

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Monday issued a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke requesting their support in providing reimbursements to Arizona’s local fire departments.

Arizona has taken steps to ensure our local wildfire fighting community gets repaid within a timely manner for costs incurred responding to federal fire incidents. In 2016, Arizona created a $10 million fund from which the state can quickly repay local cooperators and then request reimbursement from the federal government. And, through improved stakeholder outreach and internal process, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs has decreased the average reimbursement time to partner organizations from 86 to 17 days.

Although Arizona has taken steps to improve the process, problems persist in receiving funds from the federal government. Currently, Arizona has spent all $10 million of its fund in payment to local fire departments and is awaiting repayment from the federal government. Having exhausted the capacity of the $10 million fund, Arizona finds itself unable to repay local cooperators or to request reimbursement from the federal government for additional costs incurred.

“Continuing to partner with the federal government in ensuring Arizona’s local fire departments have the necessary resources to combat wildfires this season remains of the utmost importance for public safety,” said Governor Ducey. “For this reason, I am reaching out to Secretary Perdue and Secretary Zinke to request their cooperation in establishing a process for the quick repayment of outstanding funds both now and going forward.”