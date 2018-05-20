ADOT completing US 60 widening project east of SR 77 in Show Low

Show Low, Arizona - The Arizona Department of Transportation will be conducting final paving on a newly widened stretch of US 60 between State Route 77 and 40th Street in Show Low beginning Monday, May 21.

Travel on US 60 east of SR 77 from Automall Parkway to 40th Street will be restricted to one lane in each direction while crews pave. All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by Thursday, May 24, before Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning Tuesday, May 29, the westbound right lane on US 60 from SR 77 to Adams Road will be closed during daytime hours for two weeks. The right-turn lane on SR 77 at US 60 will be closed.

Drivers moving through the area should budget extra travel time and plan for delays.

In mid-June, the final layer of asphalt will be applied to the widened section of highway, resulting in single-lane closures in each direction. On Thursday, June 14, the intersection of US 60 and SR 77, locally known as Penrod Road, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for final paving. While there will not be a set detour, drivers should seek alternative routes to get around the closure.

This $7 million project widened US 60, locally known as Deuce of Clubs, between SR 77 and 40th Street to alleviate traffic in the area. The project also included upgraded signals and lighting as well as dual left-turn lanes at the US 60/SR 77 intersection.