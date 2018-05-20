Three summer projects improving Sierra Vista-area highways

Sierra Vista, Arizona - With one project nearing completion and two others about to begin, the Arizona Department of Transportation is improving traffic flow on highways in the Sierra Vista area.

On the north side of the city, ADOT has just a few months to go on a project to improve the intersection of State Route 90 and Buffalo Soldier Trail at Hatfield Street. The $2.6 million project, which began last fall, includes wider shoulders, a right-turn lane for northbound traffic on SR 90, new traffic signals and new street lights.



Crews are working now on a retaining wall on SR 90 and removing median islands in the intersection. Completion is expected this summer. Drivers should expect delays and reduced speed limits in the area, which is east of the entrance to Fort Huachuca.



A $3.6 million project to improve the intersection of SR 92 and Foothills Drive began this month. It includes widening the intersection, making signal and drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks and ramps, and adding curbs.



The work is expected to continue until September, with access to area businesses maintained throughout.



In July, crews are scheduled to begin a pavement-preservation project on 4.5 miles of SR 92 between Fry Boulevard and Kachina Trail. The road surface will be milled and repaved, and sidewalks, ramps and curbing will be added. Drivers should anticipate shoulder and lane restrictions and delays in the area.