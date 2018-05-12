RSK Gang Members Sentenced to Lengthy Prison Terms for Conspiracy to Commit Acts of Racketeering, Including Murder, Kidnapping, Drug Trafficking...

Phoenix, Arizona - On May 9, three members of Red Skin Kingz, also known as RSK, were sentenced to prison following their respective guilty pleas to RICO conspiracy for their participation in the violent RSK criminal street gang.

Devan Edward Leonard, 28, of Lukachukai, Arizona, the leader of RSK, was sentenced to 50 years in prison; Kyle Filbert Gray, 26, of Lukachukai, Arizona, was sentenced to 30 years in prison; and Lucille Jean Leonard, 48, of Lukachukai, Arizona, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. All defendants were sentenced by U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell in the District of Arizona

Acting Assistant Attorney General John P. Cronan of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth A. Strange for the District of Arizona, Special Agent in Charge Michael DeLeon of FBI’s Phoenix Field Office and Colonel Frank Milstead of the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced the sentencings. The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety also provided significant assistance during the investigation.

As detailed in their three plea agreements, Devan Leonard, Kyle Gray, and Lucille Leonard are members of the RSK. RSK operated on the eastern side of the Navajo Nation in the District of Arizona. RSK was responsible for at least three murders, attempted murder, aggravated assaults, kidnappings, and drug trafficking, amongst other crimes.

On or between Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, 2014, Devan Leonard and another RSK member shot and killed two men, in Lukachukai, Arizona on the Navajo Indian Reservation, where the bodies were dismembered, burned and buried, to conceal the killings.

On Dec. 16, 2014, Kyle Gray and Devan Leonard shot and killed another victim immediately following a drug trafficking transaction. Later, Devan Leonard and Kyle Gray transported the victim’s body to a remote sheep camp on the reservation, where they dismembered, and burned the victim’s body.

Lucille Leonard held a leadership role in RSK, mostly participating in and overseeing RSK’s drug trafficking organization, including the collection of debts owed to RSK.

The second superseding indictment in this matter was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, and the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dimitra Sampson and Tracy Van Buskirk of the District of Arizona, and Trial Attorneys Kelly Pearson and Hans Miller of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section prosecuted the case.