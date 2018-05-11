Woman Accused of Using Xbox to Lure 14-Year-Old Boy for Sex

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a State Grand Jury indicted 33-year-old Lisa Corn on child sex charges after she allegedly sent a 14-year-old boy pornographic pictures of herself. Corn met the victim in an Xbox video game chat room. She is also accused of attempting to lure the 14-year-old to meet her for sex.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at (602) 542-3881.

In April 2018, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Cybercrimes Unit launched an investigation after the father of a 14-year-old boy reportedly found sexual pictures, text messages, and emails sent from Corn to his teenage son. MCSO Detectives believe Corn initially began communicating with the 14-year-old on headsets while playing Xbox video games.

Corn is facing 24 felony charges including Aggravated Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation, Transmitting/Furnishing Harmful or Obscene Materials to a Minor, and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Attorney General Brnovich Suggests the Following Online Gaming Safety Tips for Parents:

PRIVACY SETTINGS - When it comes to social media or online gaming, parents should set up their child's privacy settings to control who is contacting their child. PLAY TOGETHER - Parents should play online video games with their kids from time to time. It helps parents understand who their kids are playing with and talking to online. KNOW PASSWORDS AND CHECK HISTORY - Parents should know their child's password on gaming devices and regularly check the history of each device. BEWARE OF CHAT ROOMS - Any device with a chat function, even games intended for very young children, can lead to private, unrestricted chat rooms.

Blaine Gadow, Senior Litigation Counsel for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case.