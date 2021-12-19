News

Newry, Maine - Skiing is the favorite activity in Maine. It’s not a surprise since the average annual snowfall in the Pine Tree State ranges from 50 to 110 inches, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. And, with Christmas only days away, it’s not unusual to see a Santa or two wending their way down the slopes.

But, as we know Santa Clause is a benevolent soul, so it’s not surprising that more than 230 skiers decked out in white beards, red hats and jolly smiles paid $20 [or more] each to schuss down the snow covered hills of Newry, ME to help fund the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.