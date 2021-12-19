News

Australia - The folks at Guinness World Record headquarters tell us that the largest spider ever found was a goliath bird-eating spider found in Venezuela in 1965, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. It’s leg-span was eleven inches. On average, spiders generally range in size from about a fraction of an inch to 3.5 inches.

The bigger they are, the rarer they are, which explains why the funnel-web spider an anonymous donor left at the front door of the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales has been given the moniker, “Megaspider.” It measures almost two inches and sports fangs that are nearly an inch in length. But, as scary as that may sound, its venom is exceptionally toxic and fast acting. The Reptile Park says they’ll use its venom to produce anti-venom.