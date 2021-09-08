News

Washington, DC - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded more than $116 million in year one, of a three-year, $348 million program, to organizations for community health worker (CHW) services to support COVID-19 prevention and control.

CDC also awarded more than $6 million of a four-year $32 million program for training, technical assistance, and evaluation. CHWs are frontline public health workers who have a trusted relationship with the community and are able to facilitate access to a variety of services and resources for community members. Availability of this funding was announced on March 25th as part of a larger effort to improve health equity in CDC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHWs support populations at high risk and communities hit hardest by COVID-19. These awards, funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will provide critical support to states, localities, territories, tribes, tribal organizations, urban Indian health organizations, or health service providers for tribes.

The amount each organization received was determined by population size, poverty rates and COVID-19 statistics. Five organizations received additional funding to conduct demonstration projects, which seek to develop innovative approaches to strengthening the use of community health workers through policy, systems, or environmental changes.

The funding is intended for recipients to address: