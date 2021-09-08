News

Chicago, Illinois - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the International Mail Facility at Chicago O’Hare recently seized 19 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards arriving from China.

Counterfeit Covid-19 Vaccination Cards

The parcel was inspected to determine the admissibility of the items. Upon inspection officers discovered 19 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The cards closely resembled the authentic Center for Disease Control (CDC) certificates provided by healthcare practitioners when administering the COVID vaccine. The cards appeared to be fraudulent due to their low-quality appearance and misspelled words.

“Counterfeiters are savvy and follow trends in consumer demand, including the high demand for vaccination cards during the pandemic,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Every officer in the Chicago Field Office is committed to protecting the lives and welfare of every community.”

The parcel was seized on August 31 and was headed to a residential address in Wapakoneta, Ohio. Recently, CBP has been seizing a high volume of counterfeit vaccination cards throughout the country.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has warned the public that the unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal (such as Health and Human Services (HHS) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a crime and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.