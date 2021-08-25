News

Burnsville, Minnesota - So, what do you do with a cute little goldfish that’s overstayed its welcome? The Association of Mature American Citizens says what you don’t do is put it out to pasture in the nearest pond or lake. Sure, they are cute and manageable in a bowl but in a large body of water they tend to grow bigger and bigger and reproduce rapidly, often creating quite a mess.

Keller Lake in Burnsville, was recently overtaken by “giant” goldfish causing the local authorities to warn townsfolk they are breaking the law. It’s considered "illegal fish stocking" and, if you’re caught, you can be fined. Given the space, goldfish can grow to a foot or more. They are speedy reproducers, as wildlife authorities across the country will tell you. Not long ago a wildlife team removed some half a million of the critters from Big Woods Lake near Minneapolis.