Edinburg, Texas - Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents apprehended 310 migrants in two separate events on Saturday.

On August 14, 2021, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station apprehended a group of 145 migrants, consisting of 128 family members, 13 unaccompanied children, and four single adults near La Grulla, Texas. The migrants are from the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

Hours later, Weslaco Border Patrol agents apprehended another group of 165 migrants near Hidalgo, Texas. The second group also consisted mainly of families and unaccompanied children from Central America.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.