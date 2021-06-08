Border Patrol Agents Arrest Over 160 in Two Tractor-Trailer Cases

News

Laredo, Texas - Over a 24-hour period, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended over 160 undocumented individuals during two separate alleged human smuggling attempts.

The first incident occurred shortly after midnight on May 28, when a tractor hauling a tanker trailer approached the checkpoint on Highway 83. During primary inspection, a Service canine alerted to the conveyance and agents referred it to secondary inspection. There, a non-intrusive scan revealed over 50 individuals inside the tanker. All were in the U.S. illegally and nationals of Mexico. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and the individuals were taken into custody by U.S Border Patrol.

The second incident occurred the next morning when a commercial tractor-trailer approached the checkpoint on Interstate 35 (I-35). During the immigration inspection, a Service canine alerted agent and the driver was referred to secondary inspection. The driver disregarded the agent’s directions and drove north on I-35. Agents quickly stopped the vehicle near the 31 mile-marker on I-35 and discovered over 100 individuals inside the trailer. All the individuals were in the U.S. illegally and from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic. The driver, a U.S. citizen, along with the individuals were placed under arrest pending further investigation.

Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit. Laredo Sector agents focus on the agency’s enduring mission priorities of countering terrorism, combatting transnational crime, securing the border, facilitating lawful trade, protecting revenue, and facilitating lawful travel.