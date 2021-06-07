News

Yuma, Arizona -

Justin Case of America Newscape interviews Srah Wisdom and Sandra Gray about the Yuma County Library District and Humane Society of Yuma Donation Drive

Yuma County Library District is hosting a donation drive to benefit the Humane Society of Yuma! Items may be dropped off at any library or at Yuma County Human Resources, 198 S Main St. Yuma, AZ 85364

.Pick up a flyer at any library or visit https://yumalibrary.org/2021-summer-reading-program/

https://www.yumalibrary.org

https://www.hsoyuma.com/

Humane Society of Yuma

4050 S Avenue 4 ½ E

Yuma, AZ 85365

(928) 782-1621