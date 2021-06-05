Attorney General Brnovich Settles Race Discrimination Allegations with Uber, Postmates, DoorDash

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today that his office (AGO) settled civil rights cases involving Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash (Companies) regarding allegations of discrimination based on race. The Companies can no longer offer price distinctions based on a person’s race.

In Fall 2020, the AGO’s Civil Rights Division filed Divisional Charges against the Companies alleging public accommodations discrimination based on race. The Charges alleged that the Companies’ promotions to waive delivery fees for restaurants owned by Black individuals unlawfully discriminated against non-Black owned restaurants and their patrons, in violation of the Arizona Civil Rights Act (ACRA).

“Even with the best of intentions, corporations can do the wrong thing. Altering the price of goods or services based on race is illegal,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “My office opened these investigations and pursued these settlements to protect civil rights and ensure businesses offer their services and products based on equal and neutral criteria.”

Pursuant to the settlement agreements, the Companies will not offer financial incentives, advertise, provide any delivery fee discounts, or price-related discounts to customers in Arizona based on a restaurant owner’s race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or ancestry. Additionally, the Companies (i) will ensure that their employees and agents who develop Arizona promotions receive notice of the Company’s obligations under the settlement agreement, (ii) will not engage in discrimination or retaliation, and (iii) will continue to provide anti-discrimination training to their employees.



This case was handled by AGO Civil Litigation Division Chief Counsel Joseph Sciarrotta, Civil Rights Section Chief Counsel Rebekah Browder, and Unit Chief Leslie Ross.



Copy of Agreement with DoorDash.



Copy of Agreement with Uber Eats and Postmates.