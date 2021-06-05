Man Sentenced for his Role in Directing COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

News

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - A Wisconsin man was sentenced Wednesday to 57 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Thomas Smith, 46, of Pewaukee, pleaded guilty on February 23. According to court documents and statements, Smith fraudulently sought over $1.2 million in PPP loans through applications to a federally insured financial institution on behalf of eight different companies. According to his plea agreement, Smith caused to be submitted fraudulent loan applications containing numerous false and misleading statements about the companies’ respective payroll expenses. Based on these representations, the financial institution approved and funded over $1 million in loans. Smith then directed his co-conspirators to send him portions of the PPP funds.

In addition to the prison sentence, Smith was ordered to pay $960,000 in restitution.

The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional PPP funding, and in December 2020, Congress authorized another $284 billion in additional funding.

The PPP allows qualifying small businesses and other organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1%. PPP loan proceeds must be used by businesses for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. The PPP allows the interest and principal to be forgiven if businesses spend the proceeds on these expenses within a set time period and use at least a certain percentage of the loan towards payroll expenses.

