Close encounters of the scary kind

News

Castle Rock, Colorado - Five-year-old Rian Woodard had been riding her big wheel outside of her Castle Rock, home and when she came back inside she told her parents that she had been playing with a “giant cat,” reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Rian’s mom, Nicole, thought her daughter was being dramatic but she decided to check their security camera footage, just in case. And, there was little Rian having a staring contest with a rather large bobcat. Says mom: "She thinks she's the bobcat whisperer now." By the way, bobcats are “fast and have sharp claws” and can grow to be almost two and a half feet and weigh 19 pounds, according to the experts. Pretty scary.