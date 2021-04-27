House for sale gives new meaning to the word, space

News

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Star Trek and Star Wars fans who may be in the market for a new abode may want to consider “the spaceship home” in Albuquerque, that’s up for sale, suggests the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Marten Griego has lived in the home for more than two decades and over the years he has transformed it into what a local TV station calls “a real life spaceship.” The two-bedroom, two-bath abode is priced at $265,000. If you are interested, you’d better hurry. The realtors at Southwest Elite Realty say they already have a potential buyer.