It’s never too late to make amends

News

Los Angeles, California - Sixty years of guilt finally got the better of him and so an unidentified grandfather confessed that he stole handcuffs belonging to one of Los Angeles’ finest three decades ago, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The LAPD says it received a package recently containing the cuffs, a $100 donation and a letter of apology from a 74-year-old man who admitted that he witnessed an altercation at a local diner 60 years ago. The police were called, one of the officers dropped his handcuffs and the man picked them up but didn’t return them. He kept them, for whatever reason, and when his grandsons asked him where he got the cuffs, he decided it was time to return them. As he told it in his letter: "They were aghast and asked me why I stole the handcuffs from a policeman. I, of course, had no good explanation and I told them it was the wrong thing to do and I wasn't proud of it." And so, he decided to “make amends.”