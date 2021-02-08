News

Pharr, Texas - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility detected packages containing alleged fentanyl and cocaine worth $890,000 in a commercial tractor/trailer arriving from Mexico with fresh produce.

“Our frontline officers working at the commercial facility in Pharr continue to maintain their vigilance and dedication to the border security mission. This significant, poly-drug seizure is attributable to the effective use of all available tools and resources. Their efforts this weekend prevented these narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

A view of primary lanes at Pharr International Bridge.

On Jan. 29, 2021, a male Mexican truck driver arrived at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in a tractor/trailer containing produce. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for a non-intrusive imaging (NII) system inspection which led to a thorough secondary examination that resulted in the discovery of the narcotics concealed within the conveyance. Officers removed packages weighing 95 pounds (43.08 kg) of alleged cocaine and additional packages containing 10.23 pounds (4.64 kg) of alleged fentanyl. The drugs are valued at $732,500 and $157,500, respectively.

CBP seized the narcotics, the tractor/trailer and arrested the truck driver from Reynosa, Tamaulipas who was subsequently turned over to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.