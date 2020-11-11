Governor Ducey Veterans Day Message

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement in honor of Veterans Day:

“America has no shortage of heroes, people who put everything on the line for a greater cause. Of this, we have no greater example than our veterans.

“Their cause is liberty and the protection of the American way of life. And we owe our freedoms and security to them.

“In Arizona, we have more than 500,000 veterans. These men and women make our state stronger. And, in turn, we have pledged to be there for them when they return from the battlefield. Whether it’s health care, training, or a job, Arizona will continue to lead the way in supporting our veterans.

“This Veterans Day, we thank all those who have served our country in uniform. And we renew our pledge to them — to ensure they have access to support and the American dream; and preserve the freedoms they so bravely fought for.

“Happy Veterans Day, and God bless our military service members and their families.”