Presidential Message on the 245th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps

News

Washington, DC - As Commander in Chief, I proudly join our Nation in wishing the United States Marine Corps a happy 245th birthday.

Officially established by the Second Continental Congress on November 10, 1775, the Marine Corps has protected our sovereignty in the air, on land, and at sea. Our Marines have led the charge for freedom and justice in defense of our constitutional republic and its founding principles.

Since they first shed blood for the cause of freedom during the Revolutionary War, Marines, true to their creed, have never wavered in their faithfulness. The distinct scarlet and gold Battle Colors of the United States Marine Corps symbolize its history of both unmatched prowess on the battlefield and solemn sacrifice in service to our Nation. Every brave man and woman who dons the Marine Corps uniform carries this legacy forward.

With steadfast honor, courage, and commitment, Marines have swiftly and decisively risen to the occasion to secure victory, no matter the task. This January marks the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, in which Marines successfully carried out one of the most consequential offensive attacks in the history of modern warfare. Throughout the Gulf War, these brave warriors never faltered, a reflection of their long-standing devotion to pressing forward until every battle is won.

Today, as we celebrate the men and women who valiantly defend our country as United States Marines, we also honor our heroic Marine veterans, and we solemnly remember those Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom. We will always cherish and honor their memory.

The First Lady and I send our thoughts and prayers to all members of our Armed Forces and their families. May God bless the Marine Corps, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.

Semper Fidelis! ~ United States President Donald Trump