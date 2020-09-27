Governor Ducey Statement On The Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett To The United States Supreme Court

News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Friday released the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“I’m thrilled to see President Trump nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is a brilliant jurist who’s committed to Constitutional originalism in the same style as the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whom she clerked for early in her accomplished legal career. In her time as a professor of law at the University of Notre Dame and serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, Judge Barrett has shown herself to be the standard-bearer of textualism and someone Americans can trust to interpret the Constitution as it is written. I urge the United States Senate to act on their constitutional role and move forward with her confirmation without delay.”