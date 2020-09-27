President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Individuals to Key Administration Posts

News

Washington, DC - Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration:

Allen Robert Souza, of North Carolina, to be Inspector General of the Intelligence Community.

Allen Robert Souza is currently the Principal Deputy Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the National Security Council (NSC). In this capacity, Mr. Souza helps coordinate the intelligence programs of the United States Government, focusing on intelligence collection activities and covert action programs, and advises senior White House and NSC officials on intelligence and intelligence-related activities.

Prior to his service at the NSC, Mr. Souza served as Minority Staff Director and General Counsel of the House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Mr. Souza led a team of professional staff members in conducting oversight of the United States Intelligence Community, investigated a number of sensitive matters for the Committee, drafted critical pieces of national security legislation signed into law by the President, and worked directly with Members of Congress.

Mr. Souza was also previously a lawyer at the National Security Agency (NSA), where he provided legal advice and oversight on signals intelligence operations conducted pursuant to Executive Order 12333 and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and provided legal support to NSA’s Office of Congressional Affairs. Mr. Souza has also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Mr. Souza hails from North Carolina and is an Eagle Scout. He earned his LL.M. in National Security Law from the Georgetown University Law Center, his J.D. from the Charlotte School of Law, and his B.A. in Political Science and History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

David Thomas, of New York, to be a Member of the President’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

Perry Guillot, of New York, to be a Member of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House.

Miguel Gonzalez, of Maryland, to be a Member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity.

Timothy Harleth, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the Adams Memorial Commission.