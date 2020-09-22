Father of invention

News

Yuma, Arizona - Necessity is the mother of invention and so Andrew Beattie of Cincinnati and his young daughter came up with a way to safely distribute treats during the COVID-19 crisis come Halloween. They invented what they call a “candy chute,” a decorative six-foot long tube that will be affixed to the handrail leading up to their home’s front door.

The detailed post on his Facebook page explaining how he built it received some 20,000 “likes,” according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. As Beattie put it, “This will be a completely ‘touch-free’ experience for trick or treaters. There will be a sign at the bottom of the tube showing them where to hold their bags and buckets so the candy can drop right in.”