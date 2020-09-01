Presidential Message on National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, 2020

News

Washington, DC - During National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we call attention to the struggles of men and families affected by prostate cancer, encourage understanding of the most common risk factors and treatments, and celebrate the victories and medical advances that give us hope that one day we will rid our Nation of this disease.

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer that affects American men, and nearly 12 percent of men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Each year, more than 200,000 men are newly diagnosed, and more than 30,000 die from this disease. Individuals at the greatest risk for prostate cancer include African American men, men over the age of 65, and men with family histories of prostate or other cancers. While some signs, like trouble urinating and pelvic pain, may indicate the presence of prostate cancer, many men never experience any symptoms. Screening for prostate cancer using the prostate specific antigen test can identify abnormalities and may find cancer early so that affected men can begin treatment before it spreads. For this reason, all men aged 55 to 69 are encouraged to talk to their physicians about screening options.

Thankfully, prostate cancer is treatable, and early detection can help save lives. My Administration remains committed to ensuring that Americans have access to necessary drugs and therapies to treat prostate cancer, as well as all other diseases they may face. That is why, in July of this year, I signed an Executive Order that eliminates kickbacks to drug company middlemen and passes on massive savings to consumers. This Executive Order will greatly improve prescription drug affordability. We will continue working to make all drugs more affordable to patients, including drugs to treat prostate and other cancers.

This September, we affirm our support for all those battling prostate cancer. Together, we will work to provide every patient with affordable, reliable care, and look toward a future free from the scourge of this disease.